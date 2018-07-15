Pulse.ng logo
Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy

The Plateau Government has condemned the attack on the convoy of Gov. Simon Lalong by some hoodlums.

Lalong’s convoy was attacked on Saturday while leaving an IDP camp in Jos.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication Mr Yakubu Dati on Sunday, said that the hoodlums were acting the script of their sponsors.

The statement said that the hoodlums laid ambush on the highway and attacked the Governor‘s convoy with stones, rods and other unidentified objects.

“They damaged vehicles in the convoy including those belonging to the press corp, security and relief agencies.

“The attack is coming at the heels of a similar invasion on the Plateau State Government House about two weeks ago, where Government properties, vehicles of civil servants and visitors running into millions of naira were destroyed.

“Government finds it regrettable that while its efforts at restoring peace is yielding results, certain unpatriotic elements are bent on returning our state to the sad era of blood letting by instigating religious and ethnic hatred, for cheap political gains,” it said.

According to the statement, government views the attacks as an affront on the authority and would take appropriate measures to checkmate merchants of division and death.

ALSO READ: Lalong sacks all state commissioners

Lalong in the statement assured citizens that government would not relent in ensuring that the safety of citizens was guaranteed and the relative peace sustained.

“The Governor also wishes to thank the security agencies for professionally carrying out their duties with restrain in the face of extreme provocation.

“The IDPs must not allow those who do not wish them well to use their misfortune for ulterior motives.

“We call on parents, religious and community leaders to counsel their children/members not to become willing tools in the hands of conflict merchants.

“Government has set machinery in motion to fish out and bring to justice all those conniving to present the state as unsafe by sowing the seed of discord among the good people of Plateau,” it added.

