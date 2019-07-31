Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Omeje said that the Berger toward Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would experience two months diversion to complete the last line of the road construction along the corridor.

“One major area that is going to be of particular challenge within this period is Berger to Kara Bridge axis, where the construction, expansion and rehabilitation work has got to at that section of the road.

“They are already laying the concrete barriers; so, traffic will be diverted from somewhere immediately after the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC) office,” he said.

According to him, motorists can make use of alternative routes by going through Ikorodu to come out at Sagamu – Ijebu-Ode to continue their journey to Ibadan or as the case maybe.

He also said that Sango-Abeokuta Road was an alternative route to burst out at Sagamu Interchange and Lekki-Epe corridor to come out at Ijebu-Ode.

“The most important thing is that motorists should plan their journeys very well before travelling to ensure free flow of traffic on the highways,” he added.

Omeje appealed to the drivers to shun alcoholic drink while driving.

He enjoined them to obey all road signs, especially at the construction section, and also ensure that their vehicles were put in good condition before embarking on a journey.

Omoje said the corps had started enlightenment campaigns at various channels and motor parks to ensure that motorists do not experience crashes on the roads during Sallah period.

“The inward bound traffic will have to be diverted toward outward bound so they will be sharing that lane to give room for construction work on that section.

“So, while they divert the traffic, work will be going on that axis between Kara Bridge to Berger ‘Oke’ by that pedestrian bridge.

“So, when they finish that lane, they will shift to other lane vice-versa and that will take up to two months to be completed.

“This is one of the areas we envisage there is going to be a lot of gridlock, because of the volume of vehicles leaving or coming to Lagos within that period.

“We are not leaving anything to chance,” he said.