Civil servant who earned ₦1m from farming in 2023 urges colleagues to diversify

Mahmuda, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Gombe, said civil servants could earn additional money through agriculture.

He said that depending on salary alone with the high costs of living would not help civil servants; hence the need to find an area of agriculture they could leverage to make additional income.

According to him, civil servants should invest more in agriculture to augment their salary and be able to provide for their households comfortably.

Mahmuda said going into agriculture as a civil servant would help one prepare better for retirement when salary stopped coming.

He said he established his fish farm two years ago with ₦300,000 but had expanded the vocation.

“This fish farming is more than any salary if you invest well and acquire the right knowledge.

“You will never regret venturing into the vocation.

“My annual profit for now is more than N1 million and remember I am just two years old in the farming business and just operating on a small scale being a civil servant.’’

He said fish farming remained an area that government at all levels could use to empower youths and create more jobs towards addressing unemployment challenges in the state and country.

Mahmuda advised graduates to save some money while undergoing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC); so they could start fish farming after passing out, no matter how small and then grow the business.

“With 100 fingerlings, a plastic bowl, water and some knowledge about fish farming are enough to start something.”

Mahmuda advised the Gombe state government to empower youths in the state in the area of fish farming as a way of providing jobs for them.

“The money a youth will make from fish farming if he is provided the right support, is far more than what any state government can pay such youth.

