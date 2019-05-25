Ajimobi gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the new HoS at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan on Friday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor appointed the new HoS following the exit of Mrs Hannah Ogunesan.

The governor urged Agboola to serve in the spirit of the oath she swore to, saying she should work faithfully and with integrity.

He said that leadership was about courage to do what was right at all times, urging her to always allow God guide her in all she does.

“When we assumed office, we were told to sack this woman because she is a wife of a PDP leader, Sen. Hosea Agboola. I told them that we are not here to run a government of a political party but that of Oyo state.

“Infact, I decided in my mind to promote her from being a Director to permanent secretary.

“We want to show the incoming administration that we do things above party politics. All we want is quality people.

“ People will not see what you see. They will say things about you and abuse you. Don’t do things to punish anyone. Please be fair, fearless and always put the right above the wrong,’’ he said.

Agboola, in her remarks, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state, promising to put in her best.

She called on workers in the state to support the incoming administration to succeed like they did to the outgoing administration.

“You don’t have to insult or abuse anyone. The outgoing administration has done well for the state and such gesture must also be replicated to the incoming administration,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, permanent secretaries as well as Sen. Hosea Agboola, a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip and husband of the new HoS.