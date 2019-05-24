A young student of St Andrew Grammar school, Ondo, was killed when a section of the school collapsed on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The female student of Junior Secondary School 3, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was the only victim of the tragic incident which happened around 12 pm.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, blocks that fell from the school building landed on her head.

The girl was rushed to the Ondo State Teaching Hospital for medical attention but a resident of the community who assisted in evacuating her said she died on the way.

Police officers are reported to have arrived at the scene of the accident, with the school principal reported to have fled.