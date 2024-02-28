Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

However, he called for a pragmatic approach, urging the government to consider the welfare of affected workers and ensure transparency in resource allocation.

In response to inquiries regarding his stance on the report, Obi highlighted its significance in enhancing governance efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing productivity.

Obi referenced his previous statements during his campaigns, where he expressed support for the report's implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that constructive criticism, rather than blind opposition, is essential in governance. He urged for collaboration and the proposal of alternative ideas to propel the nation forward.

The former governor underscored the three critical components of the Oronsaye Report: cutting the cost of governance, eliminating overlapping responsibilities, and enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

He emphasised that these principles should guide the implementation process to ensure its success.

While acknowledging the long-overdue implementation of the report as a positive development, Obi called for caution to mitigate the impact on affected workers.

He emphasised the need for transparency in resource allocation and urged the government to redirect saved funds to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi also highlighted the importance of understanding the complexities of the federal bureaucracy and the potential ramifications of downsizing.

He called for a comprehensive approach that considers the welfare of workers and avoids driving more people into hardship.

Moreover, Obi urged the government to provide clarity on the extant White Paper relevant to the report's implementation and to establish a clear template to prevent future bureaucratic bloating.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the implementation process to build a better Nigeria.