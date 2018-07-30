news

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have called on President Buhari to look into the attempt to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

According to Punch, the lawmakers asked Buhari to wade into the matter and call the police to order or they will frustrate any request he sends to the National Assembly.

Eight out of 30 members of the Benue state House of Assembly served Governor Ortom with a notice of impeachment on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The leader of the group and House Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema said the move is illegal and violates the constitution.

Onyema said the current happenings in Benue state has shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is desperate to remain in power by all means.

He said “This is how they want to run the country?

“These are the people that sent requests to the National Assembly on elections funding in 2019. They are asking us to suspend our recess to approve their request, yet this is going on.

“We will make sure that the House doesn’t form the required quorum to make any approvals.

ALSO READ: Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor

“We want the international community to be aware of what is happening in Benue State.

“That the Nigeria Police brought an impeached Speaker and a few members to sit and serve a governor a notice.

“This is a 30-member House, yet only eight sat. When the other 22 members came, the police made sure they never entered the chambers.”