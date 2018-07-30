Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ortom: PDP lawmakers threaten to frustrate Buhari’s requests in NASS

Ortom’s Impeachment Move PDP lawmakers threaten to frustrate Buhari’s requests in NASS

8 out of 30 members of the Benue state House of Assembly served Governor Ortom with a notice of impeachment on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have called on President Buhari to look into the attempt to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom. play

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

(ThisDay)

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have called on President Buhari to look into the attempt to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.

According to Punch, the lawmakers asked Buhari to wade into the matter and call the police to order or they will frustrate any request he sends to the National Assembly.

Eight out of 30 members of the Benue state House of Assembly served Governor Ortom with a notice of impeachment on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The leader of the group and House Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema said the move is illegal and violates the constitution.

Onyema said the current happenings in Benue state has shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is desperate to remain in power by all means.

He said “This is how they want to run the country?

“These are the people that sent requests to the National Assembly on elections funding in 2019. They are asking us to suspend our recess to approve their request, yet this is going on.

“We will make sure that the House doesn’t form the required quorum to make any approvals.

ALSO READ: Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor

“We want the international community to be aware of what is happening in Benue State.

“That the Nigeria Police brought an impeached Speaker and a few members to sit and serve a governor a notice.

“This is a 30-member House, yet only eight sat. When the other 22 members came, the police made sure they never entered the chambers.”

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Senator David Mark has described the move to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom as unconstitutional.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mass Defection God has removed stones from our rice – Lai Mohammed tells...bullet
2 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
3 2019 Election Buhari’s aide responds to Kwankwaso’s commentbullet

Related Articles

Ortom 8 APC lawmakers move to impeach Benue Governor
Akeredolu Ondo Gov. explains why Buhari will win 2019 presidential election
2019 Election PDP Governorship aspirant says Ortom “has failed Benue people”
Ortom Benue Governor says impeachment notice against him proves Nigeria is a 'shithole' country
In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached
Samuel Ortom Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor
Samuel Ortom Senator David Mark says move to impeach Governor unconstitutional

Local

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National  Working Committee (NWC) has sacked the Alh Ishola Balogun Fulani led Kwara state executive committee of the party.
APC National Working Committee sacks Kwara state exco
Senator David Mark has described as unconstitutional, the move by eight lawmakers to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom.
Samuel Ortom Senator David Mark says move to impeach Governor unconstitutional
Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor, Ortom
Samuel Ortom Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor
Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached
In Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere has been impeached