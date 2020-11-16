Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, delved into exercise mode during a retreat on effective service delivery.

The retreat held in the nation’s capital city of Abuja on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Dressed in a traditional attire called Kaftan with a handwoven cap to match, Pantami did the press-up and the balancing act without breaking a sweat, while basking in the attention.

Pantami joins Sports Minister Sunday Dare and Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick in the performative act of keeping fit before the cameras, in recent times.

Dare and Pinnick gatecrashed a training session of the men’s national football team, the Super Eagles, just hours before a crucial Nations Cup qualifying game with Sierra Leone on November 13.

The Eagles squandered a four-goal lead during the encounter; eventually drawing the game 4-4, with neither Dare nor Pinnick anywhere near the match-day squad to bail out the boys they had trained with for the photo-ops.