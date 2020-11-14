Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa has apologised on behalf of the team following their 4–4 draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The Leone Stars pulled off an amazing comeback in the AFCON qualifying match that took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City

The match ended with a point for both teams after the Super Eagles of Nigeria squandered a four-goal lead.

Before the first half ended, Nigeria was already four goals up with Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze on the scoresheet.

After scoring four goals, the Super Eagles fell apart as the visitors pulled back a goal before the end of the first half and went on to score three more in the second half.

Angered by the performance of the team, Nigerians have been blasting the players for getting a point in a match that would have widened their lead on the table.

However, the Super Eagles captain has taken to Instagram to apologise on behalf of the team, saying they realised that they made a big mistake.

Musa said, “On behalf of myself and my teammates, we are really sorry for the disappointment of the game tonight. We know we made a big mistake in the game but there’s nothing we can do, that’s football- sometimes you win, some times you lose.

“We are going to correct our mistake in the next game. We are going there to see that we qualify for the AFCON and we know that we can do it.

“On behalf of myself and my teammates, we are very very sorry.”

The Super Eagles still top Group L of the qualifiers with seven points. The return fixture will come up on November 17.