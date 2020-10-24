On Saturday, October 23, 2020, residents of the state broke into the COVID-19 warehouse and made away with palliatives stored in the building.

The looting spree went on unhindered as hoodlums thereafter broke into private properties to loot.

Meanwhile, before the looting started, the governor had on Friday, October 23, suspended the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state.

In a statement announcing the curfew, the governor said it is unfortunate that criminals took advantage of the suspension to loot government and private properties in the state.

Oyetola said the curfew will last until further notice.

The statement reads, "Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew earlier declared in the State to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents.

"It is unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning. This is unacceptable and it stands condemned.

"After an Emergency Security Meeting this afternoon, where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed, we came to the inevitable conclusion to declare a curfew. Consequently, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew across the whole State with immediate effect.

Osun residents break into warehouse to loot palliatives. (Infostrides)

"This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.

"My fellow citizens, the declaration of a 24-hour curfew, which will be indefinite until further notice, is to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into large-scale breakdown of law and order.

"For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no vehicular (including Okada) or human movement during this period. Only those on essential duties will be permitted to move around. These persons too must carry with them proper identification to allow access.

"Violators of the curfew rules shall be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the State.

"I enjoin all our citizens and residents to return home and remain in their homes until further notice.

"I assure them of their safety during this period, as always, as security operatives have been deployed in all the parts of the State to restore and maintain law and order within the precinct of the law".

Earlier on Saturday, hoodlums had stormed the residence of a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, in Osun State to loot.

In the last 48 hours, lootings have been recorded in Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Cross River, Edo and Plateau state.