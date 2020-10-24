At the Oluyole home of the lawmaker, the mob made away with some new motorcycles, freezers, grinding machines and other valuables.

In the last 48 hours, mob have been invading government officials’ residences and COVID-19 warehouses to loot food items.

Earlier on Saturday, hoodlums stormed the residence of a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, in Osun State to loot.

Angry youths in Lagos, Edo, Cross River, Kwara, Osun and other states have invaded the warehouses in the states to loot all the COVID-19 palliatives stored in the warehouses.

More details later...