Nigerian businessman and billionaire, Femi Otedola has donated N5b to Save the Children charity organisation to support its intervention in the north-east.

Otedola made the donation on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at an even organised by Cuppy Foundation to raise funds for Save the Children.

Cuppy foundation is a non-profit organisation established by his daughter, Florence Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy).

The billionaire announced the donation through one of his children, Tolani Otedola.

Details later...