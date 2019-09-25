Yemi Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, has threatened legal action against "mostly faceless people" spreading libelous claims about the vice president.

Claims in recent weeks have hinted at a rift between Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many have also made claims that the vice president is under probe for corruption and is being frozen out by the presidency as a result.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Akande said all such claims against Osinbajo are false.

The vice president's senior special assistant on media and publicity warned that legal action will be taken against sponsors of the libelous claims.

"There's been a barrage of libelous claims against VP Osinbajo mostly on WhatsApp & elsewhere on Social Media by mostly faceless people.

"Assuredly, all such claims are false. Where we're able to identify those peddling such evil lies, there'll be a legal & proper reckoning. Watch," he posted.

Osinbajo became Nigeria's Number 2 citizen after winning the 2015 presidential election with Buhari in 2015. The two were re-elected in 2019.

Osinbajo was largely in charge of the government's economic policies during the first term and his office supervised the Social Investment Programme.