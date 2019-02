The Nigerian Air Force has denied ownership of the helicopter that crashed-landed in Kogi state with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in it.

According to Channels Television, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola made this known in a statement which he issued to newsmen on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Daramola urged Nigerians to disregard any report claiming that the aircraft belongs to the Air Force or is from the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

He said “The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to various reports in the media purporting that the Augusta AW139 Helicopter, which was involved in a mishap in Kabba, Kogi State yesterday, 2 February 2019, while conveying the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, belonged to the NAF or was from the 011 Presidential Air Fleet (011 PAF). Some unscrupulous/undiscerning individuals have even gone so far as to circulate a video showing the crash landing of a military helicopter, from an unrelated incident, which neither occurred in Nigeria nor involved NAF or 011 PAF aircraft, portraying it as the one that crashed in Kabba.

“The NAF wishes to state categorically that the helicopter that crashed in Kabba does not belong to the NAF or 011 PAF. The owners/operators of the civilian helicopter, Messrs Caverton Helicopters, have already issued a statement on the matter.

“In addition, the military Dauphin Helicopter, painted in desert camouflage colour, seen in the video circulating on social media does not belong to the NAF and should not be misrepresented as belonging to the NAF. Accordingly, the general public is advised to disregard such erroneous information and the misleading video.

“The NAF joins the Nation in thanking God for sparing the life of our Vice President as well as other passengers and crew members involved in the mishap. We pray for the safety of the Vice President and that all his take-offs will culminate in an equal number of safe landings.”

Caverton Helicopters, owners of the helicopter which conveyed Vice-President Osinbajo have blamed the crash on bad weather.

Also, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s media aide has revealed that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Prayers and goodwill messages have been pouring in from many Nigerians who also expressed gratitude to God for saving Osinbajo’s life.