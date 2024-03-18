Breaking news:
Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

News Agency Of Nigeria

He made the call during a visit by members of the Ife Planned Peace and Development Movement (IPPDM).

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II [Tribune Online]
The Ooni made the call during a visit by members of the Ife Planned Peace and Development Movement (IPPDM), to his palace on Monday, in Ile-Ife.

The Convener of IPPDM, Chief Soji Awogbade, commended the Ooni for his fatherly role in maintaining peaceful coexistence among his people, state and Nigeria at large.

Awogbade said Ogunwusi had contributed a lot to ensure that Yoruba people, Ile-Ife, Modakeke and the entire nation lived together without any rancour.

He added that the committee was set up for the peace and development of the land in line with Ooni's aspirations.

"We came to receive blessings from Ooni, and we have got it in full. Kabiyesi has advised that all citizens of Ile-Ife, including Modakeke should embrace peace, if development will come to the land," he said.

On his part, Chief Gbenga Arojo, one of the members of IPPDM, said Ooni and IPPDM shared the same dream of a prosperous and developed Ile-Ife.

"We realised that there cannot be any development without peace, so this movement came for the blessing of the royal stool, for effort to bring peace to Ifeland and the developments to follow.

"We are here to have meeting with Kabiyesi and he has given us the blessing to go ahead. We have been having meetings and today we are having retreat and the outcome of the retreat has led us to meet Baba to give us his blessings.

"We believe that something tangible will come out, though we are still at the beginning, progress comes as we work," Arojo said.

