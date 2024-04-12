ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meet Oluchukwu, first Nigerian female officer cadet to graduate from UK military academy

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oluchukwu achieved the milestone after completing 44 weeks of intensive training at the prestigious UK military academy.

Officer cadet Owowoh Princess Oluchukwu [Daily Trust]
Officer cadet Owowoh Princess Oluchukwu [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

24-year-old Oluchukwu achieved the feat as she was among the 135 Officer Cadets that graduated during RMAS’ Sovereign’s Parade in London on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The parade signalled the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 232.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, a Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Abuja on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Princess’ graduation as the first female and 190th Nigerian graduate, marks a significant milestone in UK’s long-standing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s Professional Military Education training.

“This commitment to close UK-Nigerian cooperation was affirmed during the recent UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership talks held in February 2024,” the statement said.

Nigerians who have graced the UK military academy include but are not limited to former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Oluchukwu started her journey in 2018 when she joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

She rose through the ranks, bagging the appointment as a Cadet Lance Corporal during her second year. She was appointed Cadet Sergeant in her fourth year and in her fifth year, she was appointed to the role of Company Senior Under Officer Charlie (CSUO C).

Oluchukwu held the appointment alongside two of her female contemporaries and made history as the first female to assume the position of CSUO in the academy.

In her fourth year, she completed the Academics Wing of the commissioning course and bagged first-class honours in Biological Sciences.

Commenting on her achievement, Oluchukwu said, “It is a profound honour to be the first Nigerian female officer to commission from the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

“This achievement is not mine alone, but a testament to the unwavering support of my family, mentors, instructors, and countless individuals who believed in me every step of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I look ahead to the future, I am committed to representing Nigeria with pride, and to making a positive difference in the world.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet Oluchukwu, first Nigerian female officer cadet to graduate from UK military academy

Meet Oluchukwu, first Nigerian female officer cadet to graduate from UK military academy

Wike promises FCT rural areas development, good governance

Wike promises FCT rural areas development, good governance

Nigeria's oil production has dropped but minister says no cause for alarm

Nigeria's oil production has dropped but minister says no cause for alarm

Former dispatch rider narrates how he helped Emefiele pick $3m cash

Former dispatch rider narrates how he helped Emefiele pick $3m cash

Enugu govt issues queries to 164 civil servants over absenteeism

Enugu govt issues queries to 164 civil servants over absenteeism

I'm in a hurry to deliver - Ondo Gov tells 12 newly sworn-in commissioners

I'm in a hurry to deliver - Ondo Gov tells 12 newly sworn-in commissioners

Drug addicts are digging up graves in search of human bones to get high

Drug addicts are digging up graves in search of human bones to get high

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Air Peace’s entry not reason for crashed fares on London route - Foreign airlines

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Male or female cell? Nigerian prison service reveals where to lock up Bobrisky

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Sokoto Govt to address severe water scarcity amidst high temperatures

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overcharging customers, orders token reimbursements [Channels TV]

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease [UF Health]

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease

File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]

Army thwarts kidnap attempt, rescues victim on Nasarawa-Keffi road