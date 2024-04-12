Meet Oluchukwu, first Nigerian female officer cadet to graduate from UK military academy

24-year-old Oluchukwu achieved the feat as she was among the 135 Officer Cadets that graduated during RMAS’ Sovereign’s Parade in London on Friday, April 12, 2024.

The parade signalled the completion of 44 weeks of intensive training for the Officer Cadets of Commissioning Course 232.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, a Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in Abuja on Friday.

“Princess’ graduation as the first female and 190th Nigerian graduate, marks a significant milestone in UK’s long-standing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s Professional Military Education training.

“This commitment to close UK-Nigerian cooperation was affirmed during the recent UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership talks held in February 2024,” the statement said.

Nigerians who have graced the UK military academy include but are not limited to former Head of State Yakubu Gowon and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Oluchukwu's journey to history

Oluchukwu started her journey in 2018 when she joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

She rose through the ranks, bagging the appointment as a Cadet Lance Corporal during her second year. She was appointed Cadet Sergeant in her fourth year and in her fifth year, she was appointed to the role of Company Senior Under Officer Charlie (CSUO C).

Oluchukwu held the appointment alongside two of her female contemporaries and made history as the first female to assume the position of CSUO in the academy.

In her fourth year, she completed the Academics Wing of the commissioning course and bagged first-class honours in Biological Sciences.

Commenting on her achievement, Oluchukwu said, “It is a profound honour to be the first Nigerian female officer to commission from the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

“This achievement is not mine alone, but a testament to the unwavering support of my family, mentors, instructors, and countless individuals who believed in me every step of the way.

