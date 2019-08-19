Senator Rochas Okorocha has accused the Imo state government of attacking his personal properties in Imo state.

In a statement, Okorocha alleged that "agents" of the Imo state government have, since his exit from office, "launched several attacks" on properties, individuals and anything associated with him.

According to the Imo North Senator, the alleged recovery of the state assets by Ihedioha's government "have resulted in the damage, vilification and abuse of power in a bid to witch-hunt him".

“In the last couple of months, the government of Emeka Ihedioha has launched and sustained attacks on my property and that of my family members. They had raided my wife and daughter’s businesses places and I have reported to the authorities," Okorocha announced.

“Now the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Uche Onyeaguocha, went to my private guesthouse, chased away the security men and broke into the house, ransacked it and made away with documents, locked up the house and took the keys.

"I have been quiet about all these unwarranted attacks but they should not take my silence for granted."

Okorocha advised the Imo State government obtain a court order to back its action rather than "unleashing state forces" to destroy his personal properties.