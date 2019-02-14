She shared this in a tweet posted on Thursday, February 14, 2019. In southeast Nigeria, there are many sentiments about the subject which has a large group of supporters in the region.

Any link to them is fake news and must be disregarded Okonjo-Iweala says from her Twitter profile.

"My attention has been drawn to a fake news making the rounds claiming I made a statement on Biafra. It is false and mischievous. Please disregard it. Thank you"

In October 2017, ThisDayLive reported the appointment of Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala as the ambassador to the United States of America.

The 64-year-old was assigned to the role by a pro-Biafra group called the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF). At the time, a motivation for concern among its supporters was how to be acknowledged by the United States of America (USA).