ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Let's unite to build our country, Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attacks over Tinubu's photo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okonjo-Iweala urged Nigerians to strive for the unity of the country.

Let's unite to build our country, Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attacks over Tinubu's photo.
Let's unite to build our country, Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attacks over Tinubu's photo.

Recommended articles

Okonjo-Iweala said this while reacting to the controversy that trailed her decision to delay posting the photo she took with President Bola Tinubu at the just-concluded 'New Global Financing Pact' summit in Paris, France.

The Nigerian Twittersphere became polarised on Friday night after the WTO DG posted on her Twitter account her pictures with world leaders at the summit, with the photo of the Nigerian president missing.

Opinions were instantly divided as some Nigerians alleged that the action was a deliberate attempt by Okonjo-Iweala to disrespect Tinubu, while those on the other side of the divide believed she was not obliged to post the President's photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though she later posted her picture with Tinubu on Saturday morning, this did little to placate the aggrieved Nigerians, leading to another round of controversy on the matter.

Those holding brief for the President described Okonjo-Iweala's action as an afterthought to shield herself from further criticisms, while her backers stuck to their guns and even attacked her for posting Tinubu's photo.

Reacting to the controversy and barrage of attacks directed at her, Okonjo-Iweala asked Nigerians to relax, saying the reactions to the pictures were unnecessary.

She said the outrage over her picture with the President has once again shown how polarised Nigerians are.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate tweet on Saturday, Okonjo-Iweala said, “Nigerians, please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. This sadly shows the depth of polarisation in our society.

“I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country, not attack.

Tinubu joined other world leaders for the two-day summit convened by French President, Emmanuel Macron, where he advocated for widening of the fiscal space and economic justice for Africa in the face of energy transition in relation to climate change.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New UK visa policy aimed at managing students’ social services, Envoy insists

New UK visa policy aimed at managing students’ social services, Envoy insists

Respect for religious difference will enhance peaceful coexistence — Kukah Centre

Respect for religious difference will enhance peaceful coexistence — Kukah Centre

UK waiting for Tinubu's ministers to strengthen ties with Nigeria - Envoy

UK waiting for Tinubu's ministers to strengthen ties with Nigeria - Envoy

Let's unite to build our country, Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attacks over Tinubu's photo

Let's unite to build our country, Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attacks over Tinubu's photo

No one should separate us, Tinubu says Nigeria, Benin Republic need each other

No one should separate us, Tinubu says Nigeria, Benin Republic need each other

CBN orders banks to regularly monitor political appointees' accounts

CBN orders banks to regularly monitor political appointees' accounts

NLC, TUC laud Zamfara Gov for defraying 2 months salaries

NLC, TUC laud Zamfara Gov for defraying 2 months salaries

Subsidy removal: ICAN Chairman advocates living wages for civil servants

Subsidy removal: ICAN Chairman advocates living wages for civil servants

Engineers suggest how to curb power failure in Nigeria

Engineers suggest how to curb power failure in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security