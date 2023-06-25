Let's unite to build our country, Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attacks over Tinubu's photo.

Okonjo-Iweala said this while reacting to the controversy that trailed her decision to delay posting the photo she took with President Bola Tinubu at the just-concluded 'New Global Financing Pact' summit in Paris, France.

The Nigerian Twittersphere became polarised on Friday night after the WTO DG posted on her Twitter account her pictures with world leaders at the summit, with the photo of the Nigerian president missing.

Opinions were instantly divided as some Nigerians alleged that the action was a deliberate attempt by Okonjo-Iweala to disrespect Tinubu, while those on the other side of the divide believed she was not obliged to post the President's photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though she later posted her picture with Tinubu on Saturday morning, this did little to placate the aggrieved Nigerians, leading to another round of controversy on the matter.

Those holding brief for the President described Okonjo-Iweala's action as an afterthought to shield herself from further criticisms, while her backers stuck to their guns and even attacked her for posting Tinubu's photo.

Okonjo-Iweala calls for unity

Reacting to the controversy and barrage of attacks directed at her, Okonjo-Iweala asked Nigerians to relax, saying the reactions to the pictures were unnecessary.

She said the outrage over her picture with the President has once again shown how polarised Nigerians are.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate tweet on Saturday, Okonjo-Iweala said, “Nigerians, please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. This sadly shows the depth of polarisation in our society.

“I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country, not attack.”