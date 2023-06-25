ADVERTISEMENT
No one should separate us, Tinubu says Nigeria, Benin Republic need each other

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu described Nigeria’s relations with the Benin Republic as that of Siamese twins, joined at the hips, and supported by other friendly countries.

President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon visits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris. [Presidency]
President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon visits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris. [Presidency]

The President also declared Nigeria's readiness to work with Benin on multiple fronts including in areas of trade, security, and border control to achieve economic prosperity.

Tinubu stated these during a meeting with his Benin Republic counterpart, Patrice Talon, held after the 'New Global Financing Pact' summit in Paris on Friday, June 23, 203.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the President's Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, late Friday.

We must recognise the fact that we need each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us,” the Tinubu told Talon.

Describing Nigeria's relations with her West African neighbour, the President noted that the two states are like conjoined twins, joined at the hips, and supported by other friendly countries.

He also assured Talon that his administration will maintain an open-door policy while remaining accessible to all neighbouring countries.

He said Nigeria will sustain its spotlight on African countries as the fulcrum of its policies on the economy and foreign policy, noting that trade issues, security, and border controls will be mutually implemented.

The Nigerian President also filled Talon in on his recent move to improve border controls with the Benin Republic saying, “I just appointed someone who will work with you as Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, and he will be available for our common interest.”

He noted that bilateral relations with African countries, particularly at the sub-regional level will be enhanced for shared benefits in areas of security, health, energy, education and diplomacy.

We are ready to improve relations. Africa has been the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind,” said Tinubu.

He lamented that Africa’s high-risk rating has made it suffer “higher interest rates on borrowing.”

“We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth,” Tinubu added.

In his response, Talon said he was inspired with renewed hope for the West African sub-region and the continent as a whole at the inauguration of President Tinubu in Abuja.

He also pledged to provide necessary support on trade and security policy, especially as it concerns the borders.

“We are prepared to work with you, Your Excellency, in implementing policies that will protect our economies at land and sea entries. Whatever is forbidden in Nigeria will also be forbidden in Benin,” Talon added.

