Ohakim narrates what happened during his assassination attempt

Ima Elijah

Ohakim, who said he saw the assailants said they were not amateurs.

4 Policemen killed as gunmen attack Ex-Gov IKedi Ohakim's convoy in Imo on Monday, January 2, 2023
4 Policemen killed as gunmen attack Ex-Gov IKedi Ohakim’s convoy in Imo on Monday, January 2, 2023 (BBC)

A former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has narrated how gunmen attacked his convoy on Monday, January, 02, 2023, evening.

The incident happened at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while the ex-governor was returning from a visit.

Reported casualties: Four of his police orderlies were killed.

Narrating the incident Ohakim said: “We were driving between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano. These people blocked us at a place called Umualumaku.

“They attacked us from behind and were firing at our vehicles consistently. I thought I was a dead man and I was with two of my children – my son and daughter.

“What saved me was the bulletproof vehicle. That I am alive today is by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle.

“But unfortunately for me they killed four of our boys, including the driver. Yes, we lost four of the boys and I am devastated. How can that be? What crime did they commit?”

He added: “They pursued us and continued firing at our tyres. Luckily, the vehicle has what is called run-flat tyres on which you can continue driving even after a puncture.

“So, even when they shot at the tyres hoping to immobilise us, the vehicle continued moving. If they were ordinary tyres and the vehicle had stopped, they would cornered and finished us.

“But the tyres held on until we got back home. We drove for about 20 minutes before we got home. That was the saving grace.

“The driver who manifested tremendous level of driving skill kept manoeuvring until he lost them at a junction when he went right and not knowing where we had gone, they headed the other direction on the road to Umuahia.

“We then turned and went back to my house. We were there when Imo Government House sent reinforcement from Owerri who brought the corpses of my security people.”

Who attacked Ohakim: “This goes beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), I must say. These are professionals, well-trained. They are not ordinary people. They were driving a blue colour BMW 5-series car, brand new. They came to kill me."

Ohakim, who said he saw the assailants said they were not amateurs.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
