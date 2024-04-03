Ododo unleashes 'Quick Response Team' to deal with criminals in Kogi

Unveiling the squad in Lokoja, Governor Usman Ododo, explained that the squad was aimed at taming the upsurge in emerging criminal activities in the Lokoja metropolis and major towns in Kogi.

Ododo said that the operation will be conducted in partnership with the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police and the joint task force of security agencies in the state.

“This gesture is a demonstration of the commitment of my administration to deal decisively with criminals in the state.

“This is because the safety and security of lives and property of the people of Kogi remains a top priority for this administration.

“Therefore nothing will be spared to ensure that the people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Today, we are flagging off the Metropolitan Quick Response (MQR) to advance our efforts in the safety and security of lives and property in Lokoja metropolis and beyond,” he said.

According to him, the unveiling of the metropolitan quick response operation is part of the evolving security measures to ensure we have a safe environment and to build on the solid foundation of our security architecture in the state.

The governor said: ”As a government, we are resolute in our determination to flush out criminal elements in every nook and cranny of Kogi.”

He added: “Nothing will be spared to guarantee safety and security in the state. Kogi state will remain unsafe for criminal elements wherever they may be.”

He commended the gallantry and dedication of all security agencies in the state for their sacrifices in the line of duty, adding that the state government would continue to appreciate their efforts in keeping the state safe.

Ododo called on residents of the state to be proactive, remain vigilant and provide credible and timely information to security agencies in the state.