Obi donates ₦10m to college of nursing in Anambra

Obi said that the donation was his way of supporting and impacting some institutions annually toward strengthening the critical sectors, especially health, education and the environment.

He noted that the donation was meant for 2023, but that he could not visit the school to present the cheque because of electoral activities and other issues he was attending to.

The former presidential candidate said that the gesture was part of his way of giving back to society from what God had given to him.

According to him, nurses play critical roles in moulding a healthy and virile nation.

“We need to start contributing our quota to the development of critical institutions like the College of nursing. I am sure that in time to come, this school will move to greater heights.

“The nurses are very critical, as they are the ones who direct the doctor on what to do. The nurse owns the patient; their job is critical and it is needed globally. Nursing is one profession that the world needs.

“Ours is to continue to support. I will continue to offer my annual yearly support. Last year, I did not come because of activities that took my time. All we are doing today is giving back what God has given to us,” he said.

According to him, his visit is to support the college, the students, the health workers and the management team and we will continue to pray for your success.

Obi noted that it was important for relevant authorities at all levels to start prioritising the key sectors of human development like health and education and pulling people out of poverty.

Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, who received the cheque on behalf of the proprietor and management of the college, commended Obi for his continuous support of the college

“We are here today because of Peter Obi; this place is a college because of the students and we urge them to keep the flag flying.