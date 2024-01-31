NYSC vows to punish fake corpers trying to serve

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja during the 2024 Batch 'A' Pre-Orientation Course Workshop. Ahmed said that the essence of the workshop was to review the conduct of previous orientation courses, with a view to strategising for optimal performance.

According to him, the unqualified persons seeking to get registered include fake graduates appearing as prospective youth corps members. Others are people who, having served previously or issued with Exemption Certificate, attempt to present themselves again for the national service.

He, however, warned that any unqualified person caught, and those aiding them, would be handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

Ahmed said the security of youth corps members remained a matter of priority in all aspects of NYSC's operations, especially during orientation course. He emphasised that proactive measures must be taken by state coordinators and other stakeholders to evaluate and attend to security situations in all camp locations.

He said the scheme was not relenting in its efforts at curbing the issue of unauthorised journey by members

He added, "We are not relenting in our efforts to check this problem that has become a nightmare for the scheme in view of the perilous consequences such as accident and abduction. I, therefore, enjoin everyone to ensure that measures put in place to curtail these negative trend are followed to the latter.

"In line with a recent decision of the management, state coordinators are expected to continue to take the campaign against night journey to motor parks, transport companies and other relevant stakeholders before the commencement of the orientation course."