NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also advised corps members to desist from requesting unnecessary relocation to other states which could deprive them smooth service year experience.

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D-G advised on Wednesday while addressing corps members and camp officials at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Iseyin, Oyo state.

He reiterated the commitment of NYSC management to ensuring adequate welfare and security of corps members in the country.

The D-G urged them to actively participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development(SAED) training adding that NYSC had partnered with banks and notable foundations on interest-free loans for corps members with marketable skills and innovative ideas.

“Before the commencement of the orientation exercise, the security agencies have given us assurances that they are sending patrols and guards around the route to orientation camps to secure the prospective corps members coming for the orientation programme.

“Since the commencement of this Batch A Stream I orientation course, we have not recorded any security challenge.

“NYSC, with collaborative institutes, have organised technologically driven skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training to make corps members self-reliant rather than job seekers.

“The trainings will ultimately transform them to employers of labour,” he said.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Abel Odoba, commended corps members for the impressive and mature display of character since the commencement of the orientation exercise. Odoba added that the corps members had been up and doing all camp activities with the maximum cooperation of camp officials and security agencies.

The state coordinator, however, solicited the support of the D-G and other well-meaning Nigerians toward the completion of a 5,000-capacity modern multipurpose hall for the use of corps members during the orientation course in the camp.

