Don't collect tax from vegetable sellers, go for big business owners - Nwifuru

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor described collecting of taxes from vegetable sellers as inhuman.

Gov Francis Nwifuru [Daily Trust]

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki on Wednesday. The governor gave the warning during the swearing-in of members of the Revenue Appeal Commission in the state.

Nwifuru described collecting of taxes from vegetable sellers as inhuman and urged them to avoid such act.

“There is no reason collecting tax from people selling their farm produces in the local markets; I want you to go for big big business owners.

“I have told the Revenue Service, I don’t want you to go to the Village markets and be collecting tax from vegetable sellers, I have said it times without number.

“I don’t see reasons why we should be taxing people who are selling what they got from their farms,” he advised.

Nwifuru urged Augustine Nwankwegu, Chairman of the Revenue Service and Appeal Commission and its members to go about their duties with human face to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the state and not step on the toes of the people.

“I don’t want shouting, I don’t want closing people’s shops, you have to look at the people’s shops and tax them based on what they have, everything is all about negotiations,” he said.

Nwankwegu, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked the governor and assured him that the revenue service would work hard to improve the revenue of the state as well as improved the ease of doing business in the state.

