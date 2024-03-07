NSCDC to present gender policy manual to state governors
NSCDC commanders are urged not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities.
Recommended articles
NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, said this while addressing state Commandants and Zonal Commanders on Wednesday at the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja.
Audi directed the officers to distribute the document to the governors and state assembly members to elicit their support in implementing the provisions contained in the manual.
He also directed the commanders not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities.
“This meeting is highly central and germane to the corporate existence of the Corps.
“You are advised to upscale your operational performances and achievements in agreement with the Corps’ Statutory mandate,” he said.
Audi also charged them with mentorship to entrench efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.
The CG said he would undertake an operational tour of all NSCDC Commands soon, to assess their performance.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps, in collaboration with the United Nations Women Initiative, on Monday held a seminar to sensitise the personnel on gender violence in workplaces.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng