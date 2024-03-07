ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NSCDC to present gender policy manual to state governors

News Agency Of Nigeria

NSCDC commanders are urged not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities.

NSCDC female squad. (LindaIkeji)
NSCDC female squad. (LindaIkeji)

Recommended articles

NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, said this while addressing state Commandants and Zonal Commanders on Wednesday at the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja.

Audi directed the officers to distribute the document to the governors and state assembly members to elicit their support in implementing the provisions contained in the manual.

He also directed the commanders not to relent in the discharge of their responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This meeting is highly central and germane to the corporate existence of the Corps.

“You are advised to upscale your operational performances and achievements in agreement with the Corps’ Statutory mandate,” he said.

Audi also charged them with mentorship to entrench efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

The CG said he would undertake an operational tour of all NSCDC Commands soon, to assess their performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Corps, in collaboration with the United Nations Women Initiative, on Monday held a seminar to sensitise the personnel on gender violence in workplaces.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

NSCDC to present gender policy manual to state governors

NSCDC to present gender policy manual to state governors

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

Police uncover 300 inmates in Kano prison without proper documentation

FCTA insists on crushing all commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

FCTA insists on crushing all commercial motorcycles impounded in Abuja

Tinubu signs executive orders for oil, gas investments

Tinubu signs executive orders for oil, gas investments

NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

NASS leadership to meet Tinubu over insecurity

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mad couple in PH [Newswire]

More Nigerians at risk of mental health issues as economic woes intensify

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new spokesperson of the Nigerian Army (Channels TV)

A fraudulent claim - Nigerian Army denies seeking recruitment fees

Nigerian students want FG to control prices of goods

Nigerian students want Federal Government to control prices of goods