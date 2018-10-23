Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities

Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities

This much was gathered during the tour of the metropolis by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Maj-Gen Mohammed Mohammed.

  • Published:
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai play Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities/Illustration (Nigeria Newsday)

Normalcy has returned to Kaduna metropolis following Sunday’s fracas, in which 23 people died and 17 were injured.

This much was gathered during the tour of the metropolis by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Maj-Gen Mohammed Mohammed.

The areas visited by the GOC include Kawo New Extension, Angwan Dosa, Badarawa, Malali and Anguwan Rimi.

Also visited were Anguwan Baro, Sabon Tasha, Television garage, Kano road, Tudun wada and Nnamdi Azikiwe bye pass.

Some of the residents  said they are living in peace with their neighbours.

Soldiers, policemen, civil defence personnel and other local vigilante groups  patrolled major streets within the metropolis to maintain law and order.

The Youth Leader of Narayi area, Mr Emmanuel Godwin said that the community has been peaceful.

Godwin commended the state government for imposing curfew and said the community will cooperate with the security agencies in bringing lasting peace in the state.

Also at Kawo,  a resident, Abubakar Yahyah commended the security operatives for taking proactive measures, without which the crisis could have escalated.

Yahaya appealed  to government to relax the curfew to reduce the hardship of the people.

It would be recalled that there was an unrest within the state metropolis on Sunday evening, which prompted the state government to impose 24 hour curfew to prevent further escalation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
2 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet
3 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet

Related Articles

Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop
23 killed, 17 injured in Kaduna crisis — SEMA
Nigerians will suffer more if PDP comes back to power - Balarabe Musa
Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife
NYSC postpones Batch C orientation course in Kaduna indefinitely
Breaking News: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew on Kaduna
NYSC orientation camps locations and addresses
Shehu Sani to announce his new party soon
Another APC senator dumps ruling party
Kaduna Killings: I-G deploys AIG zone 7, special intervention force to state

Local

Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling questions
Presidency speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s reemergence
APC Chieftain advises Buhari's minister to resign
El-Rufai attacks Saraki, calls him a bad leader
Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains
Kaduna crises
Rumour mongering causing more deaths in Kaduna crises – Bishop
X
Advertisement