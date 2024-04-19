No need to run when EFCC invites you, Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

He gave the advice in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

This comes a day after the anti-graft body arraigned the celebrity barman at the Federal High Court in Lagos State over allegations of naira abuse and tampering.

The EFCC had briefly detained Okechukwu before his eventual arraignment before Justice Kehinde Ogundare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cubana Chief Priest was granted a ₦10m bail with two sureties in like sum after pleading not guilty to the three charges related to the alleged abuse of the naira by spraying and tampering with it at a social event.

He was alleged to have committed the infractions while participating in a social gathering at Eko Hotel on February 13, 2024.

While discouraging the people from resorting to fleeing whenever the EFCC summons them, the socialite noted that the commission is very professional in its approach.

In what appears like an apparent reference to his experience in detention, Cubana Chief Priest said the anti-graft agency also boasts good facilities and always feeds their detainee three square meals.

The socialite also said being invited by the EFCC means to him a status symbol as only the wealthy get an invitation from the anti-graft body.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Eagle🦅 will always fly so high to catch you wherever you hide, No need to run when @officialefcc invites you, just pull up and answer them, they don't bite they don't beat the only investigate and prosecute.