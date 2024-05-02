ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

ASUU declares indefinite strike in UniAbuja

Segun Adeyemi

The strike aims to address various issues affecting the union.

University of Abuja. [Facebook]
University of Abuja. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The decision was made during a congress held at the institution's Permanent Site, with Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, the branch Chairman, confirming the resolution.

The strike, effective immediately, aims to address various issues affecting the union, Leadership reported.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

Man spends 5 days trapped on a tree to escape flood disaster

Troops kill 715 terrorists, rescue 465 hostages across Nigeria in 1 month

Troops kill 715 terrorists, rescue 465 hostages across Nigeria in 1 month

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

Court detains activist for accusing Gov Alia’s aide of embezzling over ₦20m

Group demands severe punishment for policeman who cut off pregnant wife's hand

Group demands severe punishment for policeman who cut off pregnant wife's hand

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Nigerians raise questions about Bobrisky’s lawyers as Cubana Chief Priest dodges trial

Man bags 3 yrs term for stealing phones from worshippers after making calls

Man bags 3 yrs term for stealing phones from worshippers after making calls

ASUU declares indefinite strike in UniAbuja

ASUU declares indefinite strike in UniAbuja

First lady, Obasanjo, Gowon, other dignitaries to attend Yar’Adua conference

First lady, Obasanjo, Gowon, other dignitaries to attend Yar’Adua conference

KADIRS seals 6 telecom masts, businesses over ₦5.8bn unpaid taxes

KADIRS seals 6 telecom masts, businesses over ₦5.8bn unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCCPC [X, formerly Twitter]

PHOTOS: Owner of Chinese supermarket in discrimination row appears before FCCPC

Trachoma begins as a bacterial infection that affects the eye, vision loss and permanent blindness [The Carter Center]

NGO allocates $36.5m to Nigeria, 15 other countries to eradicate trachoma

The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. James Lalu (left) and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris (right) when the Executive Secretary paid a courtesy visit to the Minister in his office in Abuja on Wednesday. [@FMINONigeria/X]

FG to set up committee for awareness on PWD’s rights

From left: Permanent Secretary, Basic & Secondary Education, Abayomi Abolaji; Commissioner for Basic Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso during the Lagos State Government 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing by the Ministry of Basic Education in Lagos on Thursday [NAN]

Lagos Govt pays WAEC fees for 58,188 SSCE students with ₦1.5 billion