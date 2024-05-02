ASUU declares indefinite strike in UniAbuja
The strike aims to address various issues affecting the union.
The decision was made during a congress held at the institution's Permanent Site, with Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, the branch Chairman, confirming the resolution.
The strike, effective immediately, aims to address various issues affecting the union, Leadership reported.
