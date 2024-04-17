ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Cubana Chief Priest granted ₦10m bail, pleads not guilty to naira abuse charges

Segun Adeyemi

The incident he is being charged for allegedly occurred on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel.

Cubana Chief Priest [Leadership/X]
Cubana Chief Priest [Leadership/X]

Recommended articles

According to The Nation, the celebrity barman pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with and abusing the Nigerian currency during his trial.

Cubana Chief Priest appeared before Justice Kehinde Ogundare, facing three charges related to the alleged abuse of the naira by spraying and tampering with it at a social event, which goes against the Central Bank Act of 2007.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cubana Chief Priest allegedly committed the infractions while participating in a social gathering, where he was reportedly dancing.

During this event, it's claimed that he used funds consisting of ₦500 notes provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria by dispersing them through spraying for two hours.

According to the court document as quoted by Channels TV, count 1 of the charges alleged that “that you, Okechukwu Pascal, on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of 500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of 500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In Count 3, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of 500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cubana Chief Priest granted ₦10m bail, pleads not guilty to naira abuse charges

Cubana Chief Priest granted ₦10m bail, pleads not guilty to naira abuse charges

PHOTOS - Cubana Chief Priest arrives court for naira mutilation trial

PHOTOS - Cubana Chief Priest arrives court for naira mutilation trial

Planes, cars 'float' as Dubai is flooded from heavy rainfall

Planes, cars 'float' as Dubai is flooded from heavy rainfall

If you negotiate with contractors, I'll take action - Wike warns Satellite boss

If you negotiate with contractors, I'll take action - Wike warns Satellite boss

I hope ₦1,000 diesel price isn't predatory - Ex-MAN boss tells Dangote

I hope ₦1,000 diesel price isn't predatory - Ex-MAN boss tells Dangote

EFCC detains Cubana Chief Priest ahead of arraignment today

EFCC detains Cubana Chief Priest ahead of arraignment today

10 Northern governors will fly to US to learn how to protect their region

10 Northern governors will fly to US to learn how to protect their region

Task force enters streets as Alex Otti declares war against indiscipline in Abia

Task force enters streets as Alex Otti declares war against indiscipline in Abia

FG suspends mining activities within OAU after reports of illegal operations

FG suspends mining activities within OAU after reports of illegal operations

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response [Twitter:@NCDCgov]

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

Both bodies belong to a category of asteroids called potentially hazardous asteroids (image used for illustrative purpose) [Peter Carril/ESA]

2 dangerous asteroids will pass Earth on Monday, but there's no cause for alarm

David Umahi.

You don't know figures  — Umahi wants to school Atiku on cost of coastal road project

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has been a centre of attention following allegations surrounding the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway. [David Nweze Umahi/Facebook and George Osodi/Getty Images]

Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu, fires back at Umahi over coastal road project