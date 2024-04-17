EFCC detains Cubana Chief Priest ahead of arraignment today

The EFCC reportedly detained the socialite ahead of his arraignment before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Okechukwu will be arraigned on three counts bordering on abuse of naira at social events.

In a suit filed on April 4, 2024, by the EFFC’s prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), and seven other lawyers, the commission accused the businessman of spraying and tampering with funds in the denomination of ₦500 notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria for two hours, while dancing at a social event on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel.

The agency said the alleged offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Following the conviction of a controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months imprisonment for the same offence, the EFCC in a statement said many celebrities are being probed over alleged abuse of the national currency.

In the statement, the agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said, “Many of them have made useful statements to the commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter.

“The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime.”

