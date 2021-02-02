The federal government has extended the deadline for Nigerians to link their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with their phone numbers or SIMs by eight more weeks.

The new deadline, according to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is April 6, 2021.

The deadline was previously given as February 9, 2021 from previous deadlines of December 30, 2020 and January 19, 2021, respectively.

Communications Minister Isa Pantami says the extension "will give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate their NIN with their SIM," according to a press statement from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

A total of 56.18 million NINs have been collected by mobile network operators since the exercise began.

The statement adds that: "Pantami reiterated the need for Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

"The federal government of Nigeria applauds all Nigerians and persons of other nationalities for their understanding, cooperation and for enthusiastically participating in the exercise.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his satisfaction with the progress made regarding the NIN-SIM linkage and commended the Honourable Minister and stakeholders for their roles. He encouraged citizens to take advantage of the extension to fully participate in the process."

The minister also implored all applicants to follow all safety guidelines in line with the Executive Order on COVID-19 signed by the president.

The NIMC has since licensed mobile network operators to enroll their subscribers for the NIN database.

The statement says these telecom firms "have opened hundreds of centers and are rapidly deploying resources to open thousands of other NIN enrolment centers across states of the country.

"This is in line with the policy of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to enhance security and make the process of obtaining NINs easier for Nigerians."