The revered business man was honoured with the “Outstanding and Most Innovative Entrepreneur Award” at the Platinum Awards of the newspaper held at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Dr. Adenuga was represented at the event by the high-powered team of Globacom’s Executive Director, Special Projects, Mr. Mike Jituboh, and the company’s National Commercial Coordinator, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo.

According to the organisers, Dr. Adenuga got the honour on account of his patriotism which manifested in various aspects of his organisation’s operations and services.

The organisers recalled, for instance, that Dr Adenuga’s Globacom introduced per second billing of telecom services in Nigeria when other operators said it was not feasible. The company also crashed the cost of acquiring SIMs and ultimately made it possible for low income earners to own telephones.

“Today, beneficiaries of his per second billing system are in every home, every village, town and city across the country. With unending innovation, Globacom has contributed immensely to the improvement of internet service provision in the country. Apart from being an astute businessman, Dr. Adenuga is a philanthropist of note and has brought relief to the underprivileged in the society through his generosity,” said Nigerian Tribune.

Mr. Ogunbamowo, who collected the award on behalf of Dr. Adenuga, thanked the organisers for the great honour and pledged that the Globacom founder and Chairman would continue to live up to the high esteem in which the nation holds him.

Dr. Adenuga has over the years won highly regarded awards locally and internationally, based on his outstanding business accomplishments in different sectors of the economy such as telecommunications, banking, oil and gas, real estate and construction.

Nigeria has awarded him the highest honour for a non-government individual, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), while France decorated him with the highest national honour of Commander of the Legion of Honour last year. I n 2016, he was awarded Ghana’s highest civil award, The Companion of the Star of Ghana, by former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

Among those the Nigerian Tribune honoured on Tuesday alongside Dr Adenuga were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

