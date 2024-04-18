ADVERTISEMENT
FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, described the situation as unacceptable.

Officials of the FCCPC stormed the supermarket, located at Wuse 2, on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The commission also evacuated 97 bags of rice, believed to be substandard quality, from the facility.

The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, described the situation as unacceptable.

More details later.

News Agency Of Nigeria

