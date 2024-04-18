FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information
The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, described the situation as unacceptable.
Recommended articles
Officials of the FCCPC stormed the supermarket, located at Wuse 2, on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
The commission also evacuated 97 bags of rice, believed to be substandard quality, from the facility.
The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, described the situation as unacceptable.
ADVERTISEMENT
More details later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
FG seeks German government cooperation to reform Nigeria Police
Petrol price stands at ₦696.79 in March – Report
Iran threatens to trigger powerful missiles should Israel attack its nuke sites
Diesel price stands at ₦1341.16 in March 2024 – Report
FCCPC seals 4U supermarket in Abuja for concealing price information
This is alarming - Army concerned over number of unauthorised weapons in circulation
Woman who was afraid of recent solar eclipse dies after stabbing boyfriend
3 years after he was declared dead, German-American billionaire found in Russia
Court rejects Secondus, Omehia, Opara's plea, upholds restraining order
Pulse Sports
Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami
Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe
Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024
ADVERTISEMENT