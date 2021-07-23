Nigeria's 6 Super Tucano fighter jets finally land in Kano

The aircrafts left the United States of America last week, where they were manufactured, and transited five countries before arrival in Nigeria on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the fighter jets arrived in Kano around noon.

They were received by top military officers led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, and the Minister of Defence, the retired Major General Bashir Magashi.

NAF announced last week that an official induction ceremony of the aircrafts will take place next month.

The six aircrafts are the first batch of 12 in total that the Nigerian government paid $469.4 million to the Donald Trump-led U.S. government for in 2018.

The propeller-driven aircrafts can be used for training, surveillance or attack, and can be armed with two wing-mounted machine guns and can carry up to 1,550 kg (3,417 pounds) of weapons.

The contract was awarded to Sierra Nevada Corporation, and also provides for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services for NAF personnel.