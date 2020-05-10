The demolition of two hotels by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for violating lockdown rules in the state remains a controversial subject on social media, as Nigerians continue to express their opinions on the matter.

On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Rivers State Government announced its decision to demolish Edemete Hotel and Prudent Hotel for flouting lockdown order in the state.

This was announced in a statement by Paulinus Nsirim, the state Commissioner for information and communications.

But what many people thought was a just threat to enforce compliance turned out a very controversial decision by the governor, as Wike and other officials of the Rivers State task force went ahead to demolish the hotels.

The hotels were demolished barely six hours after the state government announced its decision to demolish the facilities.

Nigerians have, however, been reacting to the issues. Many condemned the governor, saying his action is undemocratic.

Recently, Wike was commended for arresting 14 persons hidden in cattle trucks during the lockdown in Rivers. The governor was commended for taking steps to ensure that the measures put in place to address the spread of coronavirus in the state are complied with.

On Sunday, May 10, Wike stepped out to effect compliance in the state, but this time, his effort resulted in a barrage of condemnations and criticisms after pictures of the hotels he demolished surfaced online.

Below are some Twitter reactions to the demolition of the hotels: