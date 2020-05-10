Hours after Governor Nyesom Wike ordered the demolition of two hotels for flouting lockdown order, the buildings have been brought down.

In a statement on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Paulinus Nsirim, the state Commissioner for information and communications had said Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne would be demolished for violating the state government's lockdown order.

One of the hotels being demolished.

As part of efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in Rivers State, had declared a total lockdown in parts of the state, and also ordered the closure of hotels.

Governor Wike demolished two hotels for flouting lockdown order.

However, shortly after the decision to demolish the hotel was announced, videos and photos of the buildings being brought down surfaced on Twitter.

The demolition of the hotels was supervised by Governor Wike and other officials of the Rivers State task force.