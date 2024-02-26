ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Ima Elijah

NANS accused Aliko Dangote of diverting funds intended for training and development opportunities for Nigerian youth in the cement industry.

Aliko Dangote. [Adam Abu-bashal/Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote. [Adam Abu-bashal/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In the letter, NANS expressed deep concern over the misuse and lack of accountability within CTIN, accusing Aliko Dangote of diverting funds intended for training and development opportunities for Nigerian youth in the cement industry.

They assert that this alleged misappropriation has led to broken promises, shattered dreams, and a negative impact on the nation's economy.

The student association demands transparency, accountability, and justice, urging President Tinubu to intervene by directing the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to make public the status and usage of over ₦20 billion contributed to CTIN over the past decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also call for an independent forensic audit of the funds and restructuring of CTIN's leadership to prevent future mismanagement.

Furthermore, NANS demands an explanation from Aliko Dangote regarding his involvement in the alleged mismanagement and urges swift action to ensure that those responsible are held publicly accountable.

They noted their determination to seek justice and prevent such breaches of public trust in the future.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

8 Zamfara lawmakers suspended for breaking into Assembly office, conducting illegal sitting

See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

See yourselves as God’s representative on earth - CJN tells new justices

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result

67% of candidates pass NECO's 2023 SSCE - here's how to check your result

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

If Govt fails to pay 40% peculiar allowance, we'll go on indefinite strike - Ogun JUSUN

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Lagos residents protest against hardship ahead of planned NLC mass protest

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Good sex is very key to a successful marriage - US President Joe Biden

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Widow of murdered Haitian President charged in connection with his killing

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Wike says nothing will stop him from turning Abuja into a smart city

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Petroleum transporters vow to go on strike if their demands are not addressed. [BusinessDay]

NARTO directs petroleum transporters to commence strike over high cost of operations

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

Presidency denies Atiku's claims on economy, cautions against negative assumptions

Critics argue that President Tinubu's trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate. [Presidency]

Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

RCCG prayer walk [DailyTimes]

Redeemed Church members rally on streets for national healing via prayer