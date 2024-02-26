Nigerian Students report Dangote to Tinubu citing diversion of CTIN funds

In the letter, NANS expressed deep concern over the misuse and lack of accountability within CTIN, accusing Aliko Dangote of diverting funds intended for training and development opportunities for Nigerian youth in the cement industry.

They assert that this alleged misappropriation has led to broken promises, shattered dreams, and a negative impact on the nation's economy.

The student association demands transparency, accountability, and justice, urging President Tinubu to intervene by directing the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to make public the status and usage of over ₦20 billion contributed to CTIN over the past decade.

They also call for an independent forensic audit of the funds and restructuring of CTIN's leadership to prevent future mismanagement.

Furthermore, NANS demands an explanation from Aliko Dangote regarding his involvement in the alleged mismanagement and urges swift action to ensure that those responsible are held publicly accountable.