Nigerian Army donates 2 classroom blocks to Bauchi school

The Chairman of the SUBEB, Dr. Surumbai Dahiru, commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

The Nigerian Army, on Thursday, donated two blocks of six classrooms to the ancient Kobi Primary School in Bauchi metropolis, as part of efforts to reinvigorate the education sector.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, stated this at the hand over ceremony of the project to the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on Thursday in Bauchi.

Yahaya, represented by Maj.-Gen. Sallau Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, said the gesture was part of the Civil-Military relations.

He said the Nigerian Army would continue to support the development of education for an enlighten humanity as well as promote cordial Civil and Military relationships.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was facilitated by an old pupil of the school, Maj.-Gen. Garba Abdullahi, who graduated in 1977.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the SUBEB, Dr. Surumbai Dahiru, commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

Dahiru said the state government had expended over N9 billion on construction and renovation of schools across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He reitrated the government commitment to the execution of viable school infrastructure projects, provision of furniture and instructional materials as well as teacher development programmes, to create enabling teaching and learning environment in the schools.

While commending the facilitator of the classrooms project, Dahiru urged wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.

