Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, via his official twitter account.

BASA, a crucial air transport accord between nations, enables designated airlines to conduct commercial flights, encompassing the transportation of passengers and cargo.

This latest agreement is poised to open up new avenues for direct flights between Nigeria and Kuwait, promising increased connectivity and collaboration.

Minister Keyamo revealed that the formal signing took place at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Keyamo affirmed that the agreement would pave the way for direct flights, both for passengers and cargo, facilitating seamless travel and trade between the two nations.

"Earlier today, at the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, I signed the legal Instrument of Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) on behalf of Nigeria with the State of Kuwait, for the commencement of direct flights (passengers and cargo) between both countries," announced Minister Keyamo.

He emphasised the positive impact of this agreement on various sectors, stating, "This will boost trade, tourism, and economic relations between both countries."

