Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

At its extraordinary summit held at the State House Conference Hall, Abuja, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, ECOWAS announced the lifting of some sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

In order to force the restoration of democratic order in Niger after the July 2023 coup, Nigeria cut off electricity supply to the neighbouring country as one of the sanctions prescribed by ECOWAS against the putschists.

Since the measure came into effect last August, Nigerien citizens have borne the brunt of the lack of electricity, which has impacted their socio-economic life.

Several pleas from some sections of Nigerians, including Senators from the Northern part of the country, for President Bola Tinubu to restore electricity to the Niger Republic have fallen on deaf ears.

However, respite may have finally come the way of the Nigeriens following ECOWAS' extension of an olive branch.

Reading the communiqué of the meeting on Saturday, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, said the regional body resolved to lift the sanctions because of their complications for the citizens of the affected countries and the whole of the West African sub-region.

He said, “The Authority has resolved to lift, with immediate effect, the following measures imposed on the Republic of Niger – closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger. No fly zone of all commercial flights to and from Niger is to be lifted. Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Niger is to be lifted. Freezing of all service transactions, including utility services, is to be lifted.

“Also, the freezing of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS central banks is to be lifted. Freezing of assets of Niger and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks is to be lifted. Suspension of Niger from all financial assistants and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID and BIRD is to be lifted. Travel ban on the government officials and their family members is also to be lifted.”

Touray said the decision was based on humanitarian considerations, “especially as we are in the month of lent and as we prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.”

He stated that ECOWAS had also resolved to relax measures prohibiting Malian citizens from being recruited into statutory and professional positions within its jurisdiction.

The Commission President also disclosed that the bloc had resolved to lift financial and economic sanctions on the Republic of Guinea.

“The Authority has also instructed the president of the commission to invite Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali and Guinea to attend the technical and consultative meetings of ECOWAS, as well as all security-related meetings.