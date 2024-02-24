BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

The development comes barely one month after the three nations announced their exit from the regional bloc in a joint statement.

ECOWAS had imposed trade, economic, and several other sanctions on these affected countries as deterrents to the usurpation of democratically elected governments by military juntas.

However, at a meeting of the body in Abuja on Saturday, February 24, 2024, it resolved to lift some financial and economic sanctions on Niger and some targeted sanctions on Mali.

Tagged an extraordinary summit on the peace, political and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region, the meeting also lifted sanctions on the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

During his opening speech, ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, expressed confidence in the possibility of lasting peace, security and prosperity in the West African region.