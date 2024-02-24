ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

Nurudeen Shotayo

President Tinubu had earlier appealed to the three nations to reconsider their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS Heads of Government. [Premium Times]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS Heads of Government. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The development comes barely one month after the three nations announced their exit from the regional bloc in a joint statement.

ECOWAS had imposed trade, economic, and several other sanctions on these affected countries as deterrents to the usurpation of democratically elected governments by military juntas.

However, at a meeting of the body in Abuja on Saturday, February 24, 2024, it resolved to lift some financial and economic sanctions on Niger and some targeted sanctions on Mali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagged an extraordinary summit on the peace, political and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region, the meeting also lifted sanctions on the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

During his opening speech, ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu, expressed confidence in the possibility of lasting peace, security and prosperity in the West African region.

More details soon....

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

LASG begs for patience to replace faulty elevator that killed doctor 6 months ago

LASG begs for patience to replace faulty elevator that killed doctor 6 months ago

Army recovers 1m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers

Army recovers 1m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers

BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

Democracy is just a political framework, Tinubu on Niger, Mali, others' issue

Democracy is just a political framework, Tinubu on Niger, Mali, others' issue

Intimidation, harassment won’t stop me from pursuing my ambition — Shaibu

Intimidation, harassment won’t stop me from pursuing my ambition — Shaibu

ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja to discuss Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso withdrawal

ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja to discuss Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso withdrawal

Alex Otti highlights importance of job creation in stimulating economic growth

Alex Otti highlights importance of job creation in stimulating economic growth

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing [Twitter:@Naija_PR]

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases [123rf]

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases