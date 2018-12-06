Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigeria is 3rd most impacted by terrorism globally, death rate drops

Nigeria is 3rd most terrorised country in the world but death rate drops

The fall in the rate of terror-related deaths is the same across the world as Iraq, Nigeria and Pakistan witnessed significant drops.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria 3rd most-impacted by terrorism, death rate drops play Nigerian soldiers have been battling a terrorist insurgency since 2009 (AFP)

Despite a 16% drop in the rate of terror-related deaths in Nigeria in 2017, the country remains the third-most impacted by terrorism in the world, according to the 2018 Global Terrorism Index.

According to the report which was released on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, total terror-related deaths in Nigeria reduced from 1,832 in 2016 to 1,532 in 2017. 852 people were also injured in terror-related activities with 411 incidents recorded in the report.

The fall in the rate of terror-related deaths is the same across the world as Iraq, Nigeria and Pakistan have witnessed a significant drop since the peak of terrorist activities in 2014.

"When compared to the peak of terrorist deaths in 2014, the largest falls in the number of deaths occurred in Iraq, Nigeria, and Pakistan, with falls of 6,466, 5,950, and 912 deaths respectively. Deaths from terrorism decreased by 27 per cent from 2016 to 2017. There were 18,814 deaths in 2017," the report read.

GTI credits the drop in Nigeria to the activities of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a combined multinational formation involving Nigeria, BeninCameroonChad, and Niger.

8% of the terror-related deaths globally in 2017 happened in Nigeria play 8% of the terror-related deaths across the world in 2017 happened in Nigeria (Global Terrorism Index)

Terror-related deaths in Nigeria dropped by 300 in 2017 play ...but terror-related deaths in Nigeria also dropped by 300 in 2017 (Global Terrorism Index)

 

The terrorist activities recorded in the report captures attacks carried out by terrorist group, Boko Haram, Fulani extremists, Bachama extremists and others.

"Terrorist activity in Nigeria is dominated by two groups: Boko Haram and Fulani extremists," the report noted.

Fulani extremists were noted to have been less active in 2017 than they were in 2016 with terrorism deaths dropping by 60% to 321, and attacks dropping by 51% to 72. However, preliminary report of the group's activities in 2018 indicates a sharp rise with nearly 1,700 violent deaths attributed to the Fulani ethnic militia from January to September 2018.

While little-known Bachama extremists were responsible for four attacks and 30 deaths in 2017, Boko Haram and Fulani extremists were credited with carrying out 63% of terror attacks and 88% of terror-related deaths in Nigeria.

Globally, since peaking in 2014, terror-related deaths have fallen by 44%. Iraq and Afghanistan remain the two most-impacted by terror-related deaths across the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
2 Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identitybullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Bishop Oyedepo misfired on 'Jubril from Sudan', he...bullet

Related Articles

Terrorism report shows Boko Haram killed 1,254 people in 272 attacks in 2017
Transparency International boss visits Ezekwesili, hails her pioneering work
Boko Haram kills 8 soldiers in Yobe attack, 10 terrorists also killed
Buhari convenes 'extraordinary' FEC meeting to finalise 2019 budget on Friday
Buhari uses Nigeria's 'vibrant and active' youths to encourage foreign investors
Buhari vows to secure release of remaining 112 Chibok girls from Boko Haram
Military yet to receive $1bn to fight Boko Haram insurgency
Boko Haram: I-G deploys additional 2,000 personnel to North East
Defence Minister directs Buratai to remain in North East until security improves
Durotoye says Boko Haram still alive only because powerful people are making money from counter-insurgency

Local

Reps approve June 12 as democracy day
A lady protesting against the rise of paedophilia in Nigeria
Opinion: TVC presenter's comment on how far she will protect her child shows how bad paedophilia has become in Nigeria
Deji Adeyanju during the protest at the EFCC head office in Abuja demanding the extradition of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke
Cyber stalking: Court admits Deji Adeyanju to N500,000 bail
Senator Hope Uzodinma can’t win elections in Imo – Okorocha
"Call Oshiomhole to order," Okorocha pleads to President Buhari
X
Advertisement