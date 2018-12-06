Nigeria is 3rd most terrorised country in the world but death rate drops

news

Despite a 16% drop in the rate of terror-related deaths in Nigeria in 2017, the country remains the third-most impacted by terrorism in the world, according to the 2018 Global Terrorism Index.

According to the report which was released on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, total terror-related deaths in Nigeria reduced from 1,832 in 2016 to 1,532 in 2017. 852 people were also injured in terror-related activities with 411 incidents recorded in the report.

The fall in the rate of terror-related deaths is the same across the world as Iraq, Nigeria and Pakistan have witnessed a significant drop since the peak of terrorist activities in 2014.

"When compared to the peak of terrorist deaths in 2014, the largest falls in the number of deaths occurred in Iraq, Nigeria, and Pakistan, with falls of 6,466, 5,950, and 912 deaths respectively. Deaths from terrorism decreased by 27 per cent from 2016 to 2017. There were 18,814 deaths in 2017," the report read.

GTI credits the drop in Nigeria to the activities of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a combined multinational formation involving Nigeria, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

The terrorist activities recorded in the report captures attacks carried out by terrorist group, Boko Haram, Fulani extremists, Bachama extremists and others.

"Terrorist activity in Nigeria is dominated by two groups: Boko Haram and Fulani extremists," the report noted.

Fulani extremists were noted to have been less active in 2017 than they were in 2016 with terrorism deaths dropping by 60% to 321, and attacks dropping by 51% to 72. However, preliminary report of the group's activities in 2018 indicates a sharp rise with nearly 1,700 violent deaths attributed to the Fulani ethnic militia from January to September 2018.

While little-known Bachama extremists were responsible for four attacks and 30 deaths in 2017, Boko Haram and Fulani extremists were credited with carrying out 63% of terror attacks and 88% of terror-related deaths in Nigeria.

Globally, since peaking in 2014, terror-related deaths have fallen by 44%. Iraq and Afghanistan remain the two most-impacted by terror-related deaths across the world.