Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

According to a circular issued by the authorities, the airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights, except for flights originating from or destined to Nigeria.

These restrictions do not apply to commercial flights passing through Nigerian airspace without landing.

However, it is mandatory for all flights operating within the airspace of the Republic of Niger to keep their ADS-B and/or RADAR transponders activated.

Additionally, the circular emphasises that the airspace of the Niger Republic remains closed for all military, operational, and special flights. Any such flights require prior authorisation from the competent authorities.