ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

Ima Elijah

These restrictions do not apply to commercial flights passing through Nigerian airspace without landing.

Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says no flights to and from Nigeria [Twitter]
Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says no flights to and from Nigeria [Twitter]

Recommended articles

According to a circular issued by the authorities, the airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights, except for flights originating from or destined to Nigeria.

These restrictions do not apply to commercial flights passing through Nigerian airspace without landing.

However, it is mandatory for all flights operating within the airspace of the Republic of Niger to keep their ADS-B and/or RADAR transponders activated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the circular emphasises that the airspace of the Niger Republic remains closed for all military, operational, and special flights. Any such flights require prior authorisation from the competent authorities.

It is important to note that this circular specifically pertains to flights between Niger and Nigeria and does not revoke any existing NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) in effect.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability