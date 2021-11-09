Niger Governor Bello worried about Boko Haram's presence in 3 LGAs

The governor first raised alarm in April 2021 that terrorists had planted their flag in Kaure, Shiroro LGA, less than two hours drive from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He mentioned again during a media briefing on Monday, November 8 that the terrorists still maintain a presence in Shiroro, as well as Munya and Rafi LGAs.

But Bello noted that security has improved in the state due to the synergy between all relevant stakeholders.

He praised security agencies for stepping up and performing to expectations, even though the state is yet to achieve its security goals.

"The security situation is not permanent as some times we get some relief and some times we get isolated attacks in the forest areas but the situation is calm in some emirates," he said.

Governor Bello said he's working closely with the Federal Government to get all necessary support and ensure peace returns to Niger State.

Boko Haram has mostly terrorised the north east region since its insurgency commenced in 2009, but the group has attempted further expansions across the northern region.

This expansion has been helped by the recent spike in banditry, with armed groups sometimes aligning with the terrorist group which has recently lost its control to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction that broke away from it years ago.