Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs

NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs

18.7 billion viruses, including hepatitis B virus, have been found in capsules reportedly able to cure cancer and other terminal diseases.

  • Published:
NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs play

NIA has raised an important alert about a drug reportedly made from human organs.

(Daily Mail)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has in a letter to relevant agencies placed a red alert on Chinese drugs reportedly made with human flesh and organs.

This was confirmed in a report published by Tribune News today.

play

ALSO READ: NDLEA decries high-level abuse of tramadol, cough syrup

It revealed that the drugs "were made in North Eastern China from babies whose bodies were chopped into small pieces and dried on stoves before being turned into powder."

In the letter released by NIA, it says that "the South Korean Customs Service, on 30th September 2018 revealed that it has seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from a foetus, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals.

"The manufacturers claim that the drugs/capsules can boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other terminal diseases.

"The capsules were smuggled in suitcases and through international mail.”

Organizations such as the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and the NDLEA are being relied upon to help raise an awareness about the dangers of patronizing the drug.

NIA places red alert on drug made with human flesh and organs play

A consumption of the Chinese capsule reportedly poses a danger of severe health issues.

(Black Doctor)

 

According to reports, 18.7 billion viruses, including hepatitis B virus, have been found in the capsules.

This was reportedly gathered following a confirmation by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Local

Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode
Lagos records 667 domestic and sexual violence cases in 3 months — Official
Senate should begin impeachment process immediately.
Senate confirms Durnnguwa’s as NPC commissioner
Nigerian parliament directs banks to configure ATMs to dispense N40,000 at once
Senate begins consideration into alleged complicity by Hajj Commission
Don't collect house rent in advance, Fashola begs homeowners
Power supply: 945MW to be added to grid before year end — Fashola
X
Advertisement