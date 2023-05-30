The sports category has moved to a new website.

New Benue Governor lays foundation for 100 housing units

News Agency Of Nigeria

The project is the first by the new administration less than a day after assuming duty as governor.

Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia [ThisDay]
Reverend Father, Hyacinth Alia [ThisDay]

The project is the first by the new administration less than a day after assuming duty as governor.

He said that the project, to be completed in 100 days, would consist of two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

Alia thanked Riella Properties and Investment Limited for choosing Benue as a destination for investment.

While calling on other investors to come to Benue, Alia said the new administration would encourage public-private partnerships to provide better infrastructure solutions and grow the state’s economy.

Earlier, the Project Manager, Tiza Isaac-Imojime said that the project is meant to address the housing needs of Benue people.

Earlier, the governor had paid an unscheduled visit to some ministries, departments and agencies in Makurdi.

He expressed dismay at the decayed infrastructure and unkempt environment of the MDAs.

He warned civil servants that the time had come to reform and do the right thing, as the due process would be adhered to in running the service.

Offices visited included the Office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Works and Transport, Government Printing, The Voice Newspaper, Ministry of Health and SDG Office.

Also visited were the Ministry of Education, Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Institute for Hospitality Management and the Benue Planning Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria






