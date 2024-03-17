ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes drugs in car compartments, recovers 426,888 pills of tramadol

News Agency Of Nigeria

Suspected drug trafficker arrested by the NDLEA [Facebook:NDLEA]
The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Adamawa on Wednesday, March 13, arrested two wanted suspects named Ajim Samuel (aka Boss) 30, and Davidson Joshua (aka Dantala), 36.

He said that they were arrested on their way from Onitsha, Anambra, where they had gone to buy a consignment of tramadol containing 14, 428 pills of the opioid.

He added that the drugs were tucked in the compartments of their black Honda Civic car marked YLA 623 SL.

“They were nabbed along Numan-Jalingo Road. Also recovered from them were 21 grams of cannabis and monetary exhibits totalling N19,280,” he said.

Meanwhile, In Osun State, a commercial bus driver, Ogunleye Adegoke, 49, was arrested along Gbongan-Ibadan Road, after NDLEA operatives discovered 2,000 capsules of tramadol.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives also recovered 60 tablets of Rohypnol and 10 bottles of codeine syrup concealed in the spare tyre compartment of his vehicle.

Also, a total of 343,000 pills of opioids were seized by NDLEA officers from a suspect, Lawan Abubakar, 33, in Azare town, Katagum, Bauchi State, on Friday, March 15.

Babafemi said that the Nigerian Army transferred a suspect, Muhammadu Rabi’u, 37, with 64,000 pills of tramadol recovered from him to the Bauchi State command of NDLEA the same day.

