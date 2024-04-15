ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA seizes 900,000 opioid pills in Kano as war on drugs intensifies

News Agency Of Nigeria

230 blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 119kg and hidden under household items, were recovered from the suspect, after a thorough search.

Spokesperson of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said that two suspects were arrested on April 9.

Babafemi said that another 48-year-old suspect was also apprehended at Essit Ebum area of Calabar with 39.4kg of cannabis sativa on April 9. He said that NDLEA operatives on patrol on Owerri-Onitsha road, Imo, also intercepted a logistics truck, with registration number: JGB 403XB on Friday.

Babafemi said that 230 blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing 119kg and hidden under household items, were recovered from the suspect, after a thorough search. He said that 252 kilograms of cannabis were also seized during a raid at Ijesa-Isu forest in Ekiti on Saturday.

Babafemi said that the suspects were caught loading 40kg of same substance to the engine compartment of a gas truck at Agho village, Owan-East in Edo.

“Two motorcycles used in conveying the consignment to where the gas truck heading to the North was parked were also recovered,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesperson further stated that a suspect was arrested on Friday with 79kg of cannabis at Imeko area of Ogun.

He said that an 18-year-old was equally nabbed with 410kg of the same substance when NDLEA operatives raided Obatedo camp, Itaogbolu forest in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo state.

With the same zeal, the various commands of the agency across the country continued with the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign in the past week,” he said.

According to him, some of them include: WADA sensitisation lecture for students and staff members of Gboko Polytechnic, Gboko, Benue, officers and men of 15 Engineering Field Regiment Nigerian Army, Topo, Badagry, Lagos.

Others, he said, were meat butchers at Odo Eran abattoir, Osogbo, Osun and WADA advocacy visit to Kogi Governor, Ahmed Ododo, among others.

NDLEA seizes 900,000 opioid pills in Kano as war on drugs intensifies

